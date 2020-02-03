Gary Bowyer sacked as Bradford manager

Gary Bowyer's tenure at Bradford has come to an end

Bradford City have sacked manager Gary Bowyer.

Bowyer, 48, arrived at the Utilita Energy Stadium last March, following the resignation of David Hopkin, but failed to prevent relegation to League Two.

This season started promisingly but the Bantams have failed to win in the league since a 1-0 victory over Morecambe on January 1.

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham and Bradford Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham and Bradford

Bowyer's final game in charge was a 3-0 defeat at Oldham on Saturday but he leaves them eighth in the table just one point off the play-off places.

City's interim chief executive, Julian Rhodes, said: "I would like to thank Gary for his efforts over the past year.

"He came to the club at a difficult time and inherited a team heading for relegation, which we were unable to avoid.

"Gary built a squad over the summer that has proven it is capable of competing at the right end of Sky Bet League Two.

"However, over the course of the last few months, results have undoubtedly declined.

"In view of recent events, we felt a change was necessary in order to compete for a play-off place.

"We would like to take this opportunity to wish Gary the very best for the future."