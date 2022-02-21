Bradford City indefinitely suspend supporter accused of racial abuse at Exeter game pending police enquiry

The individual was removed from Bradford's stadium on February 12 after "directing racist remarks towards the field" during the League Two match; the suspension is indefinite, pending police enquiry; Bradford "does not tolerate racism or any form of discrimination", club statement reads

Bradford City have indefinitely suspended a supporter accused of racist abuse at this month's league match against Exeter City, pending a police enquiry.

The individual was removed from Bradford's Valley Parade stadium on February 12 after "directing racist remarks towards the field" during the League Two match.

The suspension is indefinite, with police now handling the matter.

A club statement read: "Bradford City AFC has issued an indefinite suspension pending a police enquiry, after a racially-aggravated public-order offence at this month's game against Exeter City.

"During the fixture on Saturday February 12, a supporter was ejected from Valley Parade after directing racist remarks towards the field.

"The individual in question has been suspended by the club indefinitely, with the matter now in the hands of the police.

"Bradford City AFC does not tolerate racism, or any form of discrimination."

