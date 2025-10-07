Chesterfield's Armando Dobra: From Premier League bids to National League...and belief he can get to the top

Football has been Armando Dobra's life for as long as he can remember.

"I always had a ball at my feet," he tells Sky Sports. "When I was five or six, I saw a local team training and asked my mum if I could join. My dad spoke to the coach, and from then I never stopped playing.

"I broke a few windows at home kicking the ball around, but football has always been my passion."

The passion took him to Ipswich Town, where he joined the academy as a teenager. When he was 18 he made his debut, and scored in a Carabao Cup defeat to Luton Town.

Back then the Tractor Boys were struggling in League One and Dobra was frustrated as opportunities proved hard to come by.

"The goal against Luton was one of the best moments of my career," he recalls. "I got some minutes and had interest from Premier League clubs.

"Brighton made a bid for me, and there was interest from Leeds and Atalanta, but Ipswich turned it down. They told me I was part of their plans, and out of loyalty I stayed because they gave me my start.

"I didn't get the opportunity I feel I deserved at Ipswich. I was playing well but didn't get a consistent run of games. Once you've had a taste of first-team football, you want more.

"It was frustrating that it didn't work out, but everything happens for a reason."

The reason was eventually a move to Chesterfield - initially on loan - to link back up with his former Ipswich manager Paul Cook.

"When Ipswich brought in more players, I knew my chances would be limited and I wanted regular football. The gaffer knew me from Ipswich, so I joined him there and have loved my time since.

"When I joined Chesterfield, I told the manager to judge me on my performances. If I didn't play well, don't pick me. But give me a few games and I'd prove myself. I've done that and repaid the faith the club and manager showed in me."

Dobra, now 24, certainly has. There were 10 goals as Chesterfield won promotion from the National League in 2023/24, and nine in League Two last season as they made a run to the play-off semi-finals. Had Dobra been fit enough to start the first leg - in which they suffered a costly 2-0 defeat at home to Walsall - it may have been a different story.

This season, Chesterfield are challenging at the right end again. Dobra has four goals and two assists to his name. But he's striving for better.

"I could have had more, but that's football. you miss some and score some. The goal is always to improve and keep pushing for more.

"One thing I've wanted to add to my game is more assists. I didn't create as many last season, so I'm focused on providing clear chances for my team-mates.

"I'm confident in my ability to score and create. The most important thing is playing well and helping the team win."

Dobra harbours hopes of playing at senior level for Albania - whom he has represented at youth levels - and of playing at the top table in the English game. The two goals would no doubt help one another.

And he has faith in himself that he can hit those heights.

"I've learned from the experience and still believe I can reach the top," he says. "Players have gone from non-league to the Premier League, and that motivates me every day.

"I believe Chesterfield can reach League One and even the Championship in the next few years. Players like Ollie Watkins and Jamie Vardy show what's possible. You can't give up on your goals, no matter where you're playing."

It is a level of determination that could take Dobra, and Chesterfield, far.