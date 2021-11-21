Rotherham investigating alleged incident of racist abuse during Cambridge United match

Rotherham are investigating an alleged incident of racist abuse during their home win over Cambridge in League One on Saturday; a visiting supporter has complained of being abused and the club will investigate it alongside South Yorkshire Police

Rotherham are investigating an alleged incident of racist abuse during their 3-1 home win over Cambridge on Saturday.

A visiting supporter has complained of being abused and the club will investigate it alongside South Yorkshire Police.

A club statement read: "Rotherham United are disappointed to learn of an alleged incident of racial abuse aimed at a Cambridge United supporter during Saturday's game at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

"The club will now investigate the incident and work closely with South Yorkshire Police to bring anyone guilty of such a claim to justice.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time."

