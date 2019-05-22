Kane O'Connor signs for Brentford B from Hibernian

Kane O'Connor will join Brentford B before next season

Brentford have completed the signing of Hibernian defender Kane O'Connor for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The 18-year-old centre-back, whose contract expired at the end of the season, had featured for the Development Squad at Easter Road and joins Brentford's B team.

The Scotland youth international completed his medical last week, and signed a two-year contract with an optional 12-month extension.

Brentford B assistant coach Allan Steele said: "We've been interested in Kane for a long time and our recruitment department have worked extremely hard to make this possible.

"He is a solid player and character and one we feel will bring a lot into our squad.

"Kane showed qualities that we feel will take him a long way and we believe our environment will allow him to thrive."

O'Connor was at the Edinburgh side for almost a decade and was part of the Scotland Under-17 side that played in the Victory Shield that season.

Hibs head of football operations George Craig said: "We're pleased Kane has secured a contract for next season and we wish him the best of luck with Brentford."