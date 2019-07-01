Brentford continue talks over David Raya with Blackburn

Brentford are in talks with Blackburn over a deal for goalkeeper David Raya, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky Sports News revealed in May that the Bees were targeting the 23-year-old Spaniard with doubts over the futures of both their 'keepers Daniel Bentley and Luke Daniels.

Bentley, who along with Daniels had entered the final year of his Brentford contract, has since signed for Championship rivals Bristol City on a four-year deal.

And Brentford have subsequently followed up their initial enquiry for Raya by entering formal discussions over a deal with Rovers.

Catalonian-born Raya has made over 100 appearances for Blackburn since graduating from their academy.

Brentford have already completed two deals so far this summer, signing Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard from Fiorentina and centre-back Kane O'Connor from Hibernian.