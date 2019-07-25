West Brom sign Romaine Sawyers from Brentford

Romaine Sawyers has joined West Brom from Brentford

West Brom have confirmed the signing of midfielder Romaine Sawyers from Championship rivals Brentford.

Sawyers has signed a three-year deal with an option for a further year, and Sky Sports News understands the fee to be in the region of £3m.

Celtic had been one of a number of other clubs interested in signing the 27-year-old, who has just one year left on his contract at Griffin Park.

Sawyers joined Brentford from Walsall in 2016. He made 123 appearances for the Bees, scoring eight goals.

