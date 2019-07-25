Brentford News

West Brom sign Romaine Sawyers from Brentford

Last Updated: 27/07/19 11:39am

Romaine Sawyers has joined West Brom from Brentford
West Brom have confirmed the signing of midfielder Romaine Sawyers from Championship rivals Brentford.

Sawyers has signed a three-year deal with an option for a further year, and Sky Sports News understands the fee to be in the region of £3m.

Celtic had been one of a number of other clubs interested in signing the 27-year-old, who has just one year left on his contract at Griffin Park.

Sawyers joined Brentford from Walsall in 2016. He made 123 appearances for the Bees, scoring eight goals.

