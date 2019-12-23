Brentford's team of the decade

Ollie Watkins and Neal Maupay have both impressed for Brentford this decade

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Billy Grant from Beesotted Blog and Podcast fan gives us their selection.

Goalkeeper: Richard Lee

Brentford has been blessed with great keepers this decade and in the Beesotted fans' poll, it was a close call between the excellent Lee, Dan Bentley and promotion-winning David Button.

Right-back: Henrik Dalsgaard

The Denmark international has become an integral member of Brentford's current promotion-chasing team. Good with his head. Relaxed on the ball. Comfortably pipped club legend and assistant coach Kevin O'Connor to second place in the poll.

Centre-back: James Tarkowski

Signed from Oldham for peanuts, Tarkowski rapidly became a key player for Brentford and formed the nucleus of our defence - alongside Tony Craig and/or Harlee Dean - in our League One promotion-winning side of 2013/14.

Centre-back: Chris Mepham

Mepham came through the ranks of Brentford's much-respected B team set-up and was fast-tracked to become a regular in the 2018/19 side. The ball-playing centre-back had played less than 40 games for Brentford when Eddie Howe snapped him up for a reputed £15m to take him to Premier League Bournemouth.

Left-back: Rico Henry

Left-back has been a problem position for Brentford this whole decade and we have been guilty of playing players out of position to cover. Henry - who won this vote by a country mile - has had his injury problems but when he's fit, he's fast, strong, can defend and adds his part to Brentford's lethal rapid attack.

Central midfield: Ryan Woods

The ginger Pirlo was a real fans' favourite. Signed from Shrewsbury, it took six months or so for him to really learn 'the Brentford way'. But once he started motoring, he was the engine room that kept Brentford ticking. Every opposition fan always asked who he was whenever we played them. A real loss when he was sold to Stoke City.

Central midfield: Romaine Sawyers

Sawyers was two steps ahead of his peers when he was signed from Walsall. It took a few years for his team-mates to catch up with his forward-thinking play and form a partnership that could cause real damage in the Championship.

Was seen by some as 'lazy' because of his languid playing style, but he was far from that. He was brilliant. One of the best midfielders to pull on the red and white stripes. And a lovely bloke who did a lot of work in the community and with Kick It Out.

Right-midfield: Jota

A key player in the 2014/15 Championship play-off team, Jota was one player who quite simply would make Brentford fans cry with joy. He was breathtaking that season. He left on loan to Eibar to get his head in order and when he returned, he came back even better.

Got legendary status for scoring not one but two last-minute goals against huge west London rivals Fulham, prompting the infamous "Jota in the last minute" song.

Left-midfield: Ollie Watkins

Signed from Exeter, the highly-rated Watkins has really come into his own as of late. Traditionally known as a winger, he was transformed to a forward role this season after Brentford's failure to sign a replacement for Neal Maupay.

And he has been lethal - scoring enough goals so far that he's on track to match Maupay's 28 from last season.

Attacking midfield: Said Benrahma

We have had some great attacking midfielders. And the fact that the brilliant Alan Judge and unbelievable loanee Alex Pritchard didn't feature in the final team of the decade goes to show how strong this position was.

Benrahma is possibly the most skilful player ever to play for Brentford. Some of the moves he pulls are quite simply stunning. He will play in The Premier League. Hopefully with us.

Striker: Neal Maupay

Brentford had some great forwards this decade. But the fact that Maupay beat Andre Gray - who fired us to the Championship play-offs in 2014/15 - and Clayton Donaldson - who fired us to promotion in 2013/14 - says a lot. An absolute machine - scoring 28 goals for the Bees last season. Takes no nonsense from anyone.