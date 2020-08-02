Championship play-off final: Fulham fear Brentford, says Emiliano Marcondes

Brentford's Emiliano Marcondes claims his side are favourites over Fulham in Tuesday's play-off final

Brentford's Emiliano Marcondes says Fulham fear facing his side ahead of the Sky Bet Championship play-off final.

The Bees missed out on automatic promotion after successive defeats in their last two matches of the regular season had halted an eight-game winning streak during the run-in.

But Thomas Frank's side bounced back to book their place at Wembley by overcoming Swansea 4-2 on aggregate in their play-off semi-final.

"I think Fulham are fearing us because we have won against them two times (this season) and they haven't scored," said attacking midfielder Marcondes.

"I think we are favourites. We have won twice against them this season so I don't see why we shouldn't be favourites."

Brentford vs Fulham Live on

Brentford beat their west London rivals 1-0 at Griffin Park in December and 2-0 at Craven Cottage in their first match back after the season had resumed in June.

"They are a bigger club, but we have played very well against them," the 25-year-old Dane said.

"We are 3-0 up in the two games and I'm very confident saying that because I know we are the better team.

"We are so ready. We're so full of energy, we've been dreaming of playing this game the whole season.

"We know we had the chance to go (up) directly, but it was our aim to get in the top six and play in the play-off and get to the final. So we are very ready."

2:55 Watch how Brentford booked their Sky Bet Championship play-off final spot Watch how Brentford booked their Sky Bet Championship play-off final spot

Marcondes spent three months on loan at Danish side FC Midtjylland until the end of December, but has featured in every Championship game since his return.

Brentford have not been in the top flight of English football in 73 years and are hoping to launch the 2020/21 season in their new Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League.

"I've watched the Premier League since I was a little boy," Marcondes added. "I think it's the best league in the world and it would put us in with some of the best teams."

Brentford beat Fulham with two late goals when the sides last met on June 20

Ahead of the Championship play-off final, Scott Minto and Andy Hinchcliffe discussed the Wembley showpiece on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast.

"I think this is going to be one of the best play-off finals for years, that's what I will predict," said Minto.

Since the 1990/91 season, Brentford have lost in all eight of their play-off campaigns.

It's an unwanted statistic that has lingered over the West London club for decades, but after overcoming Swansea in the semi-final, Thomas Frank's men have the chance to set the record straight and banish the streak to the history books.

Here, we take a look at how the Bees have come up short and whether they can make it ninth time lucky at Wembley on Tuesday August 4.

0:38 Pontus Jansson says Premier League promotion would mean everything Pontus Jansson says Premier League promotion would mean everything

Pontus Jansson believes in the strength of Brentford's squad, describing it as a "solid unit".

"Thomas [Frank] had a major part as to why I wanted to come as well, but also the squad, I believe a lot in the squad," the 29-year-old said.

"One of the most important things when I came was that they could tell me that the squad would be good enough to compete as a top team in the Championship.

"We made some really good signings who have shown now during the season how good they are and I really believe in it."

Watch Brentford face Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm with kick-off at 7.45pm.