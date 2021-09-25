Brentford's Sergi Canos appeals for return of shin pads given away after draw with Liverpool

Brentford's Sergi Canos has appealed for the return of his shin pads after they were mistakenly given to someone in the crowd following the 3-3 draw against Liverpool.

The Bees winger says he left his shin pads on the touchline and they were then given away by a security guard after the six-goal thriller in West London.

Canos - a former Liverpool youth player - said: "Guys please I left my shin pads on the touch line and some security guy gave them away to you.

"They are very personal with my family pictures. Can someone help me find them? I will give you boots or shirts instead."

Canos impressed as Brentford continued their superb start to life in the Premier League, securing their ninth point from their opening six games with Saturday's draw.

They finished the game with a higher expected goals rating than Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, not 18 months since the Reds won the Premier League title.

"They deserved their three goals and deserved a point," Klopp said. "They could have scored one more, we could have had four or five more."

Canos is one of Brentford's longest-serving players, having signed for the club in 2017 from Norwich City for his second spell. He initially joined the Bees on loan from Liverpool's academy in 2015.