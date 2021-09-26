Brentford's Sergi Canos has shin pads returned after they were mistakenly given away following Liverpool draw

Sergi Canos's shin pads have been safely returned after they were mistakenly given away following Brentford's dramatic draw at home to Liverpool.

The Bees winger made an appeal on social media on Saturday evening, saying had been given to a member of the crowd by a security guard after he left them pitch-side.

Can’t be more grateful. Thank you all for sharing this!!!! You guys are awesome, they are on the way back to the training ground👏🏼🐝😁 pic.twitter.com/QK4mkHzH8x — Sergi Canós Tenés (@sergicanos) September 26, 2021

Canos said the protectors are dear to him because they are embellished with pictures of his family - and the appeal worked, with the player updating his social media on Sunday to confirm their return.

"Can't be more grateful," he said with a picture of the pads. "Thank you all for sharing this. You guys are awesome, they are on the way back to the training ground."

After a thrilling 3-3 draw against his former club, the ex-Liverpool youth player said: "Guys please I left my shin pads on the touch line and some security guy gave them away to you.

"They are very personal with my family pictures. Can someone help me find them? I will give you boots or shirts instead."

Canos impressed as Brentford continued their superb start to life in the Premier League, securing their ninth point from their opening six games with Saturday's draw.

They finished the game with a higher expected goals rating than Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, not 18 months since the Reds won the Premier League title.

"They deserved their three goals and deserved a point," Klopp said. "They could have scored one more, we could have had four or five more."

Canos is one of Brentford's longest-serving players, having signed for the club in 2017 from Norwich City for his second spell. He initially joined the Bees on loan from Liverpool's academy in 2015.