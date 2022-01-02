Brentford fan arrested for allegedly making homophobic and racist comments during Man City game

Brentford: "Racist or homophobic abuse is completely unacceptable at Brentford FC and those found to have engaged in conduct of this nature will be subject to a significant stadium ban in line with Premier League sanctioning guidance."

A Brentford fan has been arrested for allegedly making homophobic and racist slurs during their game with Manchester City on December 29.

The west London club have said they are fully cooperating with police over their ongoing probe into the incident.

Brentford have vowed to deliver strict punishment to the individual involved, including sanctioning a "significant stadium ban" if they are found guilty of making discriminatory slurs.

A club spokesperson said: "We are aware of an incident at the game on Wednesday night where a Brentford supporter was arrested for allegedly abusing a Manchester City player using racist and homophobic language - this is currently a police matter.

"As a condition of their bail, the individual involved is not permitted to attend any Brentford FC matches until the police investigation is concluded and may be subject to Club sanction pending the outcome of that process.

"Racist or homophobic abuse is completely unacceptable at Brentford FC and those found to have engaged in conduct of this nature will be subject to a significant stadium ban in line with Premier League sanctioning guidance.

"Through our Bee Together campaign we actively encourage behaviour which is consistent with the principles of fairness, respect and tolerance - those who can't accept that are simply not welcome at Brentford."

The Premier League leaders defeated Brentford 1-0.

