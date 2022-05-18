Brentford's Ivan Toney and Rico Henry said members of their families were racially abused at Everton last weekend; the club are assisting Merseyside Police with the incident; Toney: "It's just disgusting and we need to put an end to it as soon as possible"

Ivan Toney says the racist abuse towards members of his and team-mate Rico Henry's families is 'disgusting'

Brentford striker Ivan Toney says "it's disgusting" how members of his and team-mate Rico Henry's family were racially abused in their Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Brentford beat relegation-threatened Everton 3-2 last weekend, tweeting after the game: "For the man that racially abused my family Il (sic) do everything I can to get you the punishment you deserve!"

Toney's team-mate Henry also tweeted, saying: "I never usually speak out on things that don't physically harm me or my family but to see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach! I will do anything for them & whatever it takes to get the small minority punished! This is not acceptable & must be investigated immediately."

Everton confirmed they are assisting Merseyside Police "to ensure the individual is identified and dealt with appropriately" while Toney has told Sky Sports News discrimination must stop.

"You don't expect that in this day and age at a football match to happen to anybody, let alone your parents, that are coming to support you - mine and Rico's parents," he said.

"Off the back of winning, you're just thinking about getting the three points and it was a good feeling. Hearing that straight away, you switch to anger and being upset that your family, which has come to support you all those miles, experience that straight after a victory.

"It's sad that I'm still having to sit here and talk about racism without my family just going to a game like any normal person and having a normal day. Emotions sometimes get the better of people but it should never come out that is a reason for being racist. You can be angry with certain results but never should you jump to discriminate someone by the colour of their skin or whatever.

"We can't paint all the Everton fans the same way, I'm sure it's just one, silly individual and the embarrassment of it is I believe his son had to grab him away from doing further damage. It's just disgusting and we need to put an end to it as soon as possible."

In a club statement, Brentford said: "We are aware of an incident where racist abuse was directed towards family members of our players. A report has been made to both the police and to Everton FC.

"Brentford FC condemns all forms of discrimination and racist abuse in the strongest possible terms. We will offer our support to Rico's and Ivan's families and will fully co-operate with the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings."

Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We are investigating reports that the families of two Brentford players were racially abused in Liverpool on Sunday [15 May].



"Allegations that a man directed racial abuse were made following the Premier League match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park."



Detective Inspector Catherine Cox said: "No matter what football team you support, there is absolutely no place for hate anywhere in Merseyside under any circumstances.



"Merseyside Police has investigated and successfully prosecuted so-called fans for racial abuse inside football stadia, and offenders have been handed football banning orders along with a criminal record for their behaviour.



"We will support the victims in this case and work with Everton Football Club to find those responsible and bring them to justice. Their views and their abuse is not welcome here in Merseyside, and they do not represent the overwhelming majority of football fans.



"I would like to take this opportunity to encourage any football fans with information on racial abuse to speak with officers or stewards at the ground, or call 101 so we can identify and locate offenders, and ensure they face the consequences of their actions."

Kick It Out head of player engagement Troy Townsend said on Monday: "Whilst investigations are ongoing, we cannot comment on the specifics of cases. However, the events of the weekend once again highlight the fact that hate is still alive and well within football.

"Our support goes out to the victims. We will not stop fighting until hate is eradicated from our sport. Football is a game for everyone."

Everton took the lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but after Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off, Seamus Coleman's own goal brought the hosts level.

Richarlison then put Everton ahead from the penalty spot before the break, but Brentford hit back in the second half with quickfire goals from Yoane Wissa and Henry, before Salomon Rondon's late dismissal left Everton with nine men.

