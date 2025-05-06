Bryan Mbeumo: Brentford forward likely to leave the club this summer, Christian Norgaard says

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard believes Bryan Mbeumo is "likely" to leave the club in the summer after a stellar season for the Bees.

Mbeumo has scored 18 Premier League goals this season in a phenomenal campaign and has been linked with a number of top Premier League clubs.

He is not the only Brentford player linked with a move away, as Yoane Wissa - who also has 18 goals this term - is being talked about. Nottingham Forest put in a bid for Wissa in January.

"I think Bryan is likely to go," said Norgaard in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir.

"I don't know about Wissa yet. Everyone hopes that he might stay. Either way, I'm happy for the season and am happy for both of them. They deserve it so much."

However, the Brentford captain is calm about the situation regarding Mbeumo and Wissa - as the Bees have replaced top attacking talent before.

In the summer of 2020, Brentford sold attacking duo Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma to Aston Villa and West Ham respectively for a combined £54m.

Last summer, they allowed Ivan Toney - who netted 20 league goals in the 2022-23 season - to join Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in a £40m deal.

"I'm pretty calm about what will happen with Bryan and Wissa," said Norgaard. "A lot of questions are asked about them and you can almost feel the worries around the players, when you talk about them maybe leaving us.

"I was one [of them] when we were losing Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, Ivan Toney. So it continues.

"But the club has already brought in Igor Thiago, who is another fantastic character and he will also take the league by storm at some point.

"When that is, I don't know but I'm sure he will be ready if Wissa gets his dream move, or Bryan leaves and there will be a change of the offensive players. I think the club is so talented in recruiting and always being two or three steps ahead."

Mbeumo and Wissa are not the only Brentford forwards on other teams' radars. In the January transfer window, Sky in Germany reported Borussia Dortmund's interest in Kevin Schade, who hit 10 league goals for the season with a double in Sunday's 4-3 win over Manchester United.

Speaking to Sky Sports last week in an exclusive interview, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank expects the club to sell "very few" players this summer - and expects most of the current squad to stay.

Asked about Mbeumo's future, Frank said: "I'm the head coach, I want my best players to stay forever. I know that Bryan is very happy being here at Brentford, he's thriving, doing well and playing fantastic. What happens in the future? I don't know.

"I've said many times: we are a selling club. But at the same time we have to reinforce that there are 10 clubs in the world who aren't selling clubs.

"So of course if the right price - and that's going to be expensive - is coming, then I'm sure the club will be open for it. But I'm very happy he's here, and I'm convinced that Bryan will still be happy playing football here.

"If we sell any players, I expect it to be very few. This is a group where some of these players have been together for some time, but there has also been change which I also think is good and healthy.

"I expect more or less the same squad for next season."