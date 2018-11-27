League Two News

Mansfield vs Crawley postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Last Updated: 27/11/18 6:49pm

The match at the One Call Stadium has been postponed

The League Two fixture between Mansfield Town and Crawley Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match at One Call Stadium was due to take place on Tuesday evening, but the playing surface was deemed unfit following a bout of torrential rain.

Mansfield confirmed a new date for the fixture would be announced in due course.

Fourth-placed Mansfield would have been aiming to continue their impressive start to the season, having lost just one of their opening 19 matches.

Crawley have also enjoyed a good start to the campaign and currently sit in 11th place, just five points off the play-off positions.

