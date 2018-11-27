Mansfield vs Crawley postponed due to waterlogged pitch

The match at the One Call Stadium has been postponed

The League Two fixture between Mansfield Town and Crawley Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The match at One Call Stadium was due to take place on Tuesday evening, but the playing surface was deemed unfit following a bout of torrential rain.

Mansfield confirmed a new date for the fixture would be announced in due course.

POSTPONED: Our scheduled Sky Bet League Two fixture against @crawleytown has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, images of which can be seen below 👇 pic.twitter.com/yDi9No4i1b — Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) November 27, 2018

Fourth-placed Mansfield would have been aiming to continue their impressive start to the season, having lost just one of their opening 19 matches.

Crawley have also enjoyed a good start to the campaign and currently sit in 11th place, just five points off the play-off positions.