Mansfield vs Crawley postponed due to waterlogged pitch
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 27/11/18 6:49pm
The League Two fixture between Mansfield Town and Crawley Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The match at One Call Stadium was due to take place on Tuesday evening, but the playing surface was deemed unfit following a bout of torrential rain.
Mansfield confirmed a new date for the fixture would be announced in due course.
POSTPONED: Our scheduled Sky Bet League Two fixture against @crawleytown has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, images of which can be seen below 👇 pic.twitter.com/yDi9No4i1b— Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) November 27, 2018
Fourth-placed Mansfield would have been aiming to continue their impressive start to the season, having lost just one of their opening 19 matches.
Crawley have also enjoyed a good start to the campaign and currently sit in 11th place, just five points off the play-off positions.