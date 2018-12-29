League Two round-up: Lincoln move six points clear at top

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley

Lincoln went six points clear at the top of Sky Bet League Two after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Cambridge on Saturday.

Having gone 1-0 down in the 28th minute via Jabo Ibehre's header, the Imps levelled in the 70th thanks to a superb Neal Eardley free-kick and John Akinde then hit what proved the winner five minutes later.

Second-placed MK Dons drew 2-2 at Northampton, being denied victory by substitute Junior Morias' stoppage-time equaliser.

The visitors had been 2-0 up thanks to Alex Gilbey's first-half effort on the follow-up after David Cornell had saved Chuks Aneke's penalty and a strike from Aneke in the 69th minute.

Andy Williams reduced the deficit in the 78th minute and Morias' late intervention then saw Northampton claim a point.

Mansfield and Colchester are still two points behind MK Dons in third and fourth respectively after each were held to a goalless draw at home. Mansfield were held by Swindon, while Colchester battled out a stalemate with Morecambe.

Bury moved up a position to fifth having also drawn 0-0, at rock-bottom Notts County. Jon Stead blew a golden opportunity for the Magpies as he put a 74th-minute penalty over the bar.

Bury are level on points with sixth-placed Forest Green and seventh-placed Exeter.

Forest Green were another side to end up with only a point after leading 2-0, with Cheltenham fighting back to draw 2-2 with them at the Jonny Rocks Stadium. Luke Varney and Conor Thomas registered in quick succession in the 78th and 80th minutes for the hosts after efforts earlier in the second half from Forest Green's Tahvon Campbell and George Williams.

Exeter were beaten 2-1 at home by 10-man Grimsby. The Mariners took the lead through Martyn Woolford, then had Alex Whitmore sent off early in the second half. Jayden Stockley subsequently levelled with his 16th goal of the season, before Mitchell Rose's penalty secured victory for the away side.

At the bottom, Notts County have the same amount of points as Sol Campbell's 23rd-placed Macclesfield, who were defeated 2-1 at Carlisle.

Managerless Oldham fared impressively in their first match since sacking Frankie Bunn, bouncing back from a 6-0 Boxing Day loss at Carlisle with a 4-1 win at Port Vale.

After Callum Lang's opener for the Latics was cancelled out by a Ben Whitfield header, Mohammed Maouche, Gevaro Nepomuceno and Chris O'Grady all got on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, Tranmere drew 0-0 at home with Yeovil, Newport against Crawley also finished goalless, and Chris Porter's penalty was the only goal as Crewe won 1-0 at Gresty Road against Stevenage, who had Alex Reid sent off.