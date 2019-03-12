Hallam Hope scores cheeky consolation for Carlisle in defeat to Notts County
By Dan Long
Last Updated: 12/03/19 11:13pm
With his side 2-0 down to basement side Notts County, Carlisle's Hallam Hope scored the cheekiest of goals to hand his side a chance to salvage something at Brunton Park.
A Kane Hemmings double had already put County on course for just their seventh victory of the season, but as visiting goalkeeper Ryan Schofield took his time before taking a goal-kick heading into the final 15 minutes of the game, Hope spotted an opportunity.
Unaware of his presence at the far post, Schofield beckoned his team-mates to move further forward, before rolling the ball a few yards in front of him; Hope sprinted forward and tucked a low shot into the empty net before the helpless 'keeper could intervene.
It proved to be in vain, however, as Lewis Alessandra netted a third to move Neal Ardley's side off the base of the League Two standings.