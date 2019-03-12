Hallam Hope scores cheeky consolation for Carlisle in defeat to Notts County

0:30 Carlisle's Hallam Hope showed some great initiative to score after he waited for the goalkeeper to put the ball down before stealing in to tap home. Carlisle's Hallam Hope showed some great initiative to score after he waited for the goalkeeper to put the ball down before stealing in to tap home.

With his side 2-0 down to basement side Notts County, Carlisle's Hallam Hope scored the cheekiest of goals to hand his side a chance to salvage something at Brunton Park.

A Kane Hemmings double had already put County on course for just their seventh victory of the season, but as visiting goalkeeper Ryan Schofield took his time before taking a goal-kick heading into the final 15 minutes of the game, Hope spotted an opportunity.

Unaware of his presence at the far post, Schofield beckoned his team-mates to move further forward, before rolling the ball a few yards in front of him; Hope sprinted forward and tucked a low shot into the empty net before the helpless 'keeper could intervene.

It proved to be in vain, however, as Lewis Alessandra netted a third to move Neal Ardley's side off the base of the League Two standings.