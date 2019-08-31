League Two round-up: Exeter win to stay top

Exeter remain top of League Two

Ryan Bowman's early strike clinched Exeter a 1-0 home win against Mansfield and kept them top of Sky Bet League Two.

Bowman fired home from close range in the fifth minute and that was enough for the Grecians to extend their unbeaten league start this season to six matches.

Mansfield defender Ryan Sweeney was shown a straight red card in the closing stages after being adjudged to have used an elbow to floor Bowman.

Newport climbed from fifth to second with a 2-0 win at 10-man Forest Green, who have slipped four places to seventh.

Padraig Amond fired Newport ahead before home goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was sent off for a professional foul and Ryan Haynes struck the visitors' second in time added on.

Plymouth began the day in second spot, a point behind Exeter, but they lost 3-1 at Northampton.

Joe Riley's free-kick cancelled out Ryan Watson's early penalty for Plymouth, but Andy Williams fired a double to give Northampton a two-goal cushion at half-time.

Crewe bounced back from their heavy midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa by beating Bradford 2-1 at Gresty Road.

Crewe, who moved up to third in the table, hit back through Charlie Kirk and Tom Lowery after James Vaughan had given Bradford an early lead.

Joe Ironside's late penalty earned Macclesfield a point from a 2-2 draw at Stevenage. Stevenage fell behind to Ben Stephens' first-half effort, but two goals in three minutes from Kurtis Guthrie and Luther Wildin gave them the lead before Ironside levelled in the 85th minute following Kelland Watts' challenge on Emmanuel Osadebe.

James Hanson scored twice in the second half as Grimsby won 3-1 at Walsall. Elliott Whitehouse and Hanson headed Grimsby in front after Caolan Lavery's early strike for Walsall and Hanson struck from the penalty spot in the 81st minute after Cameron Pring had fouled Max Wright.

Ollie Palmer scored in stoppage time to snatch Crawley a 1-0 home win against Cheltenham and Frank Nouble's only goal of the on the stroke of half-time secured Colchester victory at Oldham.

Eoin Doyle's fourth and fifth goals of the season helped Swindon to a 3-1 home win against Morecambe. Lewis Alessandra cancelled out Doyle's early opener for Swindon, but the home side regained the lead through Jerry Yates before Doyle headed his fifth goal in four appearances since joining on loan from Bradford.

Chris Neal's late own goal salvaged Leyton Orient a point from a 1-1 draw at Salford, who had taken an early lead through Richie Towell.

Cambridge defender Leon Davies also scored at the wrong end as Port Vale beat 1-0 Cambridge at Vale Park.

Scunthorpe remain bottom and winless in their first six matches after Carlisle's Ryan Loft scored the only goal midway through the second half at Glanford Park.