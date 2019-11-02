League Two highlights and round-up: Forest Green replace Crewe at top

Mark Cooper's Forest Green side are back on top of League Two

Forest Green took over at the top of Sky Bet League two with a 2-1 win at Cheltenham.

Jack Aitchison (15) and Elliott Frear (40) gave Forest Green a comfortable half-time lead. Luke Varney pulled one back midway through the second half, but Forest Green held on to take the Gloucestershire derby bragging rights.

Crewe lost top spot and dropped to fourth as Port Vale took the derby spoils with a 1-0 victory at Gresty Road. Jake Taylor smashed home the winner from close-range just after the hour mark.

Bradford moved up to second after beating nine-man Exeter 2-0. Grecians defender Pierce Sweeney was credited with a 31st-minute own goal after appearing to get the final touch on Zeli Ismail's cross.

James Vaughan doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time before both sides were reduced to 10 men. Exeter midfielder Jake Taylor was sent off after 61 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Connor Wood.

The numbers were evened up two minutes later when Bantams midfielder Callum Cooke saw red for a second bookable offence.

Exeter went down to nine men when Tom Parkes was sent off eight minutes from time.

Eoin Doyle maintained his hot scoring streak as third-placed Swindon beat Walsall 2-1 to condemn the Saddlers to a sixth straight defeat.

Doyle gave Swindon a fifth-minute lead with his 14th goal of the season, his seventh in five. Diallang Jaiyesimi extended Swindon's lead two minutes after the restart before Rory Gaffney (54) pulled one back.

Northampton missed out on a fourth successive victory as Oldham fought back in a dramatic 2-2 draw. Matthew Warburton (6) and Andy Williams (80) put the visiting Cobblers in command, but Scott Wilson (85) and Jonny Smith (89) denied them late on.

Newport suffered a second successive defeat as Salford won 2-1 at Rodney Parade. Cameron Burgess put the visitors ahead five minutes before the break, but Nathan Pond scored an own goal with the final kick of the first half.

Lois Maynard proved Salford's hero with the 54th-minute winner.

Colchester won 3-2 at Mansfield, with Brandon Comley, Courtney Senior and Luke Gambin on target for the visitors and Ryan Sweeney and Omari Sterling-James replying for the Stags.

Carlisle claimed a first win in six games with a 2-1 home victory against Macclesfield. Theo Archibald put Macclesfield ahead after 25 minutes before Harry McKirdy equalised in first-half stoppage time.

Ryan Loft was the Cumbrians' hero with a long-range effort eight minutes from time.

Sam Smith (83) and Paul Lewis (86) scored late goals as Cambridge beat Crawley 2-1. Bez Lubala had put Crawley ahead 10 minutes from time.

Morecambe had players Barry Roche and Kevin Ellison in caretaker charge for the first time at home to Leyton Orient.

Neither of them were in the starting line-up as the Shrimps claimed a first home win of the season through Ajay Leitch-Smith's 74th-minute goal.

Bottom-placed Morecambe are now level on points with Stevenage, who drew 0-0 at Scunthorpe.

Plymouth's game with Grimsby was postponed after severe winds caused damage to the roof of Home Park and rendered parts of the ground unsafe for fans.