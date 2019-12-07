Forest Green v Scunthorpe stopped after alleged racist incident in crowd

Forest Green Rovers have threatened to take stringent action against a supporter following an incident of alleged racist abuse during their Sky Bet League Two defeat to Scunthorpe.

Referee John Busby was forced to halt the match midway through the second half of Rovers' 2-0 defeat at The New Lawn, and spoke to managers Mark Cooper and Paul Hurst before a stadium announcement was relayed to the crowd.

The fan involved was quickly identified and an investigation launched, with that person set to be handed a lifetime ban by the club.

Sky Sports Soccer Saturday reporter Tony Colliver said: "The tannoy announcement stated that it would not be tolerated.

"I'm not sure what exactly the situation is but if it happens again I think both teams will have to come off. Certainly a very unsavoury incident."

The three-step protocol for dealing with racist incidents begins by stopping the match and instructing stadium authorities to give an announcement to spectators instructing for it to cease.

Step two involves making a second announcement and the match being temporarily suspended by the referee, with players leaving the field.

The third step is for the match to potentially be abandoned altogether following a consultation, should the discriminatory behaviour continue.