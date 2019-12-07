Forest Green v Scunthorpe stopped due to alleged racist incident at New Lawn

Forest Green's League Two clash with Scunthorpe was marred by an alleged racist incident from the crowd that caused play to be temporarily stopped.

Midway through the second half, referee John Busby halted proceedings with Scunthorpe 2-0 up and spoke to both managers before an announcement from the public address system.

Sky Sports Soccer Saturday reporter Tony Colliver said: "The tannoy announcement stated that it would not be tolerated.

"I'm not sure what exactly the situation is but if it happens again I think both teams will have to come off. Certainly a very unsavoury incident."

The three-step protocol for dealing with racist incidents begins by stopping the match and instructing stadium authorities to give an announcement to spectators instructing for it to cease.

Step two involves making a second announcement and the match being temporarily suspended by the referee, with players leaving the field.

The third step is for the match to potentially be abandoned altogether following a consultation, should the discriminatory behaviour continue.