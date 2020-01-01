League Two highlights and round-up: Swindon, Exeter, Crewe win

League Two leaders Swindon returned to winning ways by coming from behind to win 2-1 at Plymouth.

Dom Telford put Plymouth ahead at Home Park, but Diallang Jaiyesimi levelled for Swindon before Eoin Doyle's 23rd goal of the season sealed the win.

The result kept Swindon two points clear of Exeter, who won 1-0 at Forest Green - who are fifth - thanks to Nigel Atangana's goal - although he was also later sent off as the Grecians finished with 10 men.

Crewe are third after thumping Carlisle 4-1 as Callum Ainley, Daniel Powell (2) and Chuma Anene struck. While Bradford's 1-0 win over Morecambe has them fourth.

Colchester drew 1-1 at home to Crawley to put them in sixth, and Northampton occupy the final play-off spot in seventh thanks to a late 1-0 win against Stevenage. Andy Williams scored the winner for the Cobblers in the 94th minute.

Cheltenham dropped out of the play-offs despite nicking a late 1-1 draw at Newport. Tristan Abrahams put Newport in front before Ben Tozer's equaliser after 86 minutes at Rodney Parade.

Port Vale are 10th after drawing 2-2 with Macclesfield, Salford lost 1-0 to Grimsby as they occupy 11th and Scunthorpe moved into the top half of the table as their impressive recent run continued with a 2-0 win at Oldham.

Elsewhere, Mansfield boss Graham Coughlan got a first win as they won 3-2 at Cambridge and Walsall beat Leyton Orient 1-0.