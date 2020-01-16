Macclesfield appoint Mark Kennedy as their new manager

Mark Kennedy assisted Sol Campbell during his time in charge at Moss Rose

Macclesfield have appointed former Manchester City, Wolves and Republic of Ireland international Mark Kennedy as their new manager.

Kennedy has agreed an initial deal until the end of the 2019/20 campaign and will be assisted by former Crystal Palace and Southampton defender Danny Butterfield, along with Danny Whitaker who has made more than 400 appearances for the club.

Kennedy began playing his career at Millwall before moving to Liverpool in a deal which made him the most expensive teenager in British football.

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Macclesfield and Oldham. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Macclesfield and Oldham.

The Irishman retired from playing in 2012 and committed himself to a coaching career. He initially joined the backroom set-up at Ipswich before becoming Academy coach back at Manchester City.

Kennedy assisted Sol Campbell at Macclesfield for a short period last season. His appointment comes after Daryl McMahon resigned as head coach earlier this month after just 25 games in charge.

The League Two strugglers won just four matches during McMahon's tenure. Macclesfield are third from bottom of the table.