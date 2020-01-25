League Two highlights and round-up: Swindon move two points clear at top

Swindon moved two points clear at the top of Sky Bet League Two following a superb 3-0 win at home to Port Vale.

The Robins started the day level on points with Exeter but had a superior goal difference to sit at the summit before piling more pressure on their rivals with a convincing victory.

Diallang Jaiyesimi's fine effort from the edge of the area, which hit Leon Legge on the way through, put Swindon ahead in the 41st minute before Hallam Hope marked his debut with a goal to double their lead at the break.

Michael Doughty, who shone throughout, wrapped up the points with a fine free-kick from 25 yards on the hour mark.

1:57 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Swindon and Port Vale. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two game between Swindon and Port Vale.

Exeter remain their closest challengers despite a drab goalless home draw against Colchester, with the Grecians extending their unbeaten run to 11 League Two games.

Colchester's point - their ninth draw in an unbeaten 15-game sequence - was enough to move them up to fifth in the table.

Plymouth climbed into the final automatic promotion spot courtesy of a 2-1 triumph at struggling Stevenage, which was delayed in the second half due to floodlight failure.

Byron Moore put Plymouth ahead just two minutes into the second half after slotting in George Cooper's slide-rule pass.

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Plymouth Argyle. Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Plymouth Argyle.

Play was stopped for over eight minutes due to floodlight failure, but it did not affect the visitors as Ryan Hardie doubled their advantage in the 77th minute.

Charlie Carter halved the deficit for the hosts and, despite 13 minutes of stoppage time, Stevenage could not find an equaliser as they dropped to the foot of the Football League following Morecambe's 1-1 draw with Cambridge.

Adam Phillips fired Morecambe ahead in the 46th minute but Harvey Knibbs (68) rescued a point for Cambridge with a close-range finish.

Macclesfield moved themselves six points clear of Stevenage after a 2-1 comeback victory against Forest Green.

0:37 Ten-men Macclesfield won an eventful match against Forest Green Rovers courtesy of this superb long-range volley by Arthur Gnahoua. Ten-men Macclesfield won an eventful match against Forest Green Rovers courtesy of this superb long-range volley by Arthur Gnahoua.

Carl Winchester fired Forest Green ahead in the 17th minute but Joe Ironside pulled Macclesfield level in the second half.

Corey O'Keeffe was dismissed with 10 minutes to go but, despite their numerical disadvantage, Macclesfield snatched the three points through Arthur Gnahoua's late goal.

Carlisle eased their relegation fears with their first home win since November against Walsall.

Left-back Nick Anderton marked his debut with a goal to put Carlisle ahead before their lead was doubled through Ryan Loft's header, with the ball going in off Liam Roberts.

Mat Sadler pulled one back for the Saddlers but Chris Beech's team held on for the 2-1 triumph.

Leyton Orient celebrated naming the west stand in honour of their late boss Justin Edinburgh with a 2-1 success over Newport.

Ryan Haynes' own goal put Orient ahead before Ruel Sotiriou sealed victory in the 89th minute. Jamille Matt grabbed a stoppage-time consolation for County.

Mansfield secured just their third home league win of the season by easing past play-off hopefuls Bradford 3-0 at the One Call Stadium.

Ollie Palmer scored twice as he inspired Crawley to a 3-2 win at home to Grimsby, Crewe dropped to fourth in the table following a 2-2 draw at Scunthorpe and Oldham recorded their fourth successive league stalemate in a 1-1 draw at Salford.