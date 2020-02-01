League Two highlights and round-up: Eoin Doyle on target as Swindon extend lead

Swindon extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two to four points after beating second-placed Exeter 2-1 at the County Ground.

Eoin Doyle marked his return to the Robins on permanent deal by finding the net for the 24th time this season to open the scoring after 20 minutes.

The Grecians hauled themselves level 14 minutes later when a defensive error from Rarmani Edmonds-Green allowed Randell Williams to drill home.

But Swindon made sure of the points in first-half stoppage time as Diallang Jaiyesimi's cross from the right was headed home by Hallam Hope from point-blank range.

Crewe climbed into second place after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Walsall.

1:46 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Cambridge and Colchester Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Cambridge and Colchester

Caolan Lavery poked Walsall into a 15th-minute lead before the Alex drew level five minutes into the second half when Daniel Powell touched home from close-range.

Oli Finney then won it in the 68th minute when he fired into the bottom corner.

Ten-man Plymouth moved into the automatic promotion places at the expense of Exeter following a 1-0 win over Newport at Home Park.

Tyreeq Bakinson fired home in the fifth minute from a George Cooper cross and the Pilgrims then had to see out the final five minutes after Gary Sawyer's red card.

Callum Morton's goal kept Northampton's bid for promotion on track, a 1-0 win at Macclesfield sending them into fifth place.

Bradford's run without a win was extended to seven goals as a 3-0 defeat at Oldham saw them slip out of the play-off positions.

Zachary Dearnley, Jonny Smith and Mohamed Maouche grabbed the Latics goals in the first half.

Colchester lost for the first time since October when two goals in the final five minutes earned Cambridge a 2-1 win.

Luke Norris looked to have handed the visitors a win after 67 minutes but Cambridge equalised five minutes from time when Andrew Dallas fired home and Harvey Knibbs headed the winner.

First-half goals from Conor Thomas and Alfie May helped Cheltenham to a 2-1 win over Morecambe and a double from Ruel Sotiriou saw Leyton Orient record a 3-0 victory at Stevenage.

Goals from Jordan Tunnicliffe, Reece Grego-Cox and Ollie Palmer guided Crawley to a 3-0 win over Scunthorpe.

Forest Green were held to a 2-2 draw at Grimsby and there were also draws in the matches between Port Vale and Salford and Mansfield and Carlisle.