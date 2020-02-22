League Two highlights and round-up: Swindon move two clear

Swindon moved two points clear at the top of Sky Bet League Two after a 3-1 victory over Grimsby at the County Ground.

Lloyd Isgrove and Michael Doughty both hit the woodwork for the Robins in the first half but it was after the break that the floodgates really opened.

Jerry Yates bundled Swindon ahead a minute into the second half after Eoin Doyle headed Diallang Jaiyesimi's back across goal before Jaiyesimi headed home a Yates cross.

Luke Waterfall then turned isgrove's cross into his own net under no pressure before James Hanson pulled back a consolation.

Crewe climbed above Exeter into second following a 2-0 win over struggling Macclesfield.

Chris Porter put Alex ahead from the penalty spot after Perry Ng had been brought down by Fraser Horsfall.

Stephen Walker then doubled the lead when a superb ball from Charlie Kirk picked him out and he finished with aplomb.

The Grecians slipped to third after seeing hosts Northampton end their three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win.

The Cobblers were ahead with less than a minute gone when Vadaine Oliver controlled the ball well before firing home and Sam Hoskins wrapped it up 10 minutes from time from the penalty spot.

Plymouth Argyle slipped four points behind Swindon after they were held to a goalless draw at home to Cambridge United.

Cheltenham consolidated their place in the play-offs as Reuben Reid's strike earned them a 1-0 win over visitors Mansfield.

Kwame Poku (27) and Callum Harriott (41) got Colchester's goals in the 2-1 win at Salford, for whom Ashley Hunter (43) was on target.

Port Vale's three-match winning run was brought to an end by a 2-2 draw at Walsall and goals from Ryan Inniss and Scot Bennett saw Newport see off Bradford 2-1.

Forest Green's poor run of form continued as they were beaten 1-0 at Scunthorpe and Carlisle came from 2-0 down at home to Morecambe to claim a 2-2 draw.

Beryly Lubala and Ashley Nadesan gave Crawley a 2-0 win over Stevenage and Leyton Orient were held to a 2-2 draw by Oldham.