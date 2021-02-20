League Two highlights and round-up: Cambridge move four points clear

Paul Mullin scored a brace as Sky Bet League Two leaders Cambridge moved four points clear at the top with a 3-0 win at Mansfield.

Mullin netted in the 57th and 65th minutes at the One Call Stadium to take his tally for the season to 22 league goals, before Harvey Knibbs added an effort in stoppage time.

Mark Bonner's men are four points ahead of second-placed Forest Green having played three games more - Rovers are in action on Sunday at Newport.

Cheltenham, a further point back in third, lost 2-0 at home to Bradford.

Andy Cook scored both of the goals, heading the opener after 12 minutes and then doubling the advantage with a 51st-minute finish.

Morecambe moved up from eighth to fourth, a point behind Cheltenham, after winning 2-1 at second-bottom Barrow.

Aaron Wildig and Kelvin Mellor scored either side of the break for the visitors before Scott Quigley's reply.

Salford are fifth following a 1-1 home draw with Carlisle, in which James Wilson notched a 79th-minute equaliser for the Ammies to cancel out George Tanner's early goal.

Sixth-placed Tranmere also drew at home, being held 2-2 by 10-man Oldham. Having fallen behind early on to Davis Keillor-Dunn's goal and subsequently seen James Vaughan's penalty kept out by Latics goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, Tranmere levelled just prior to the break through Calum MacDonald.

Oldham then had Sido Jombati sent off two minutes after the break and four minutes later Kaiyne Woolery put Tranmere in front. But they were unable to see out victory, with Dylan Bahamboula bringing things level again with 12 minutes of normal time to go.

Southend remain a point ahead of Barrow in 22nd after a late Shaun Miller goal condemned them to a 1-0 home loss to Bolton.

Port Vale's first match under Darrell Clarke ended in a 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient. David Worrall gave Vale the lead early in the second half and Daniel Kemp equalised just after the hour mark.

Clarke's former club Walsall, now with Brian Dutton in charge, also drew 1-1, at Stevenage.

The Saddlers led through a first-minute Caolan Lavery effort before having Liam Kinsella sent off 11 minutes into the second half - Elliott List then levelled in the 70th minute.

Crawley beat Colchester 1-0 at home courtesy of James Tilley's stoppage-time goal.

And Scunthorpe won 3-1 at home against Harrogate. After Devarn Green's early opener for the Iron was cancelled out by a Josh March penalty, Ryan Loft restored the hosts' lead and Lewis Spence wrapped things up late on.