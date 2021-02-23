League Two highlights and round-up: Cheltenham, Morecambe win

Sean Long headed the only goal of the game in the 61st minute as Cheltenham got their Sky Bet League Two promotion hopes back on track with victory at leaders Cambridge.

The third-placed Robins had been shocked at home by Bradford on Saturday but bounced back in style to narrow the gap to their opponents to just two points.

Fourth-placed Morecambe claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Salford after grabbing two goals in stoppage time.

Brandon Thomas-Asante looked to be steering Salford towards three points with his goal on the stroke of half-time, but Carlos Mendes Gomes equalised four minutes into added time, and there was still time for Aaron Wildig to grab the winner.

James Vaughan scored twice as fifth-placed Tranmere twice came from behind to win 3-2 at Carlisle.

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Morecambe and Salford.

Goals by Josh Kayode and Nick Anderton for the hosts were cancelled out by Kaiyne Woolery and Vaughan before the interval, then Vaughan struck again two minutes from time.

Exeter piled more misery on Colchester with a 2-1 win in Essex, which extended the home side's winless league run to 13 games.

Robbie Willmott opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark and Ben Seymour doubled Exeter's lead in the 64th minute before Aramide Oteh pulled out back for the hosts.

Bolton made it four straight wins and ended Scunthorpe's strong recent run with a 2-0 win at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Eoin Doyle put Wanderers ahead from the penalty spot after a foul by Jacob Bedeau in the 37th minute and Antoni Sarcevic sealed Bolton's win after 74 minutes.

1:42 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Harrogate and Mansfield.

Grimsby clambered off the bottom of the table after grabbing their first win in 10 league games over Crawley.

Filipe Morais' opener for the Mariners was cancelled out by Jack Powell, but Joe Adams put the hosts back in front after 79 minutes and they survived the late dismissal of Joe Bunney to claim a 2-1 win.

Barrow began life after Michael Jolley in style as they ended a run of four straight defeats with a 1-0 win at Oldham - Scott Quigley scoring the winner a minute from time.

A late Callum Cooke penalty saw Bradford beat Leyton Orient 1-0, Aaron Martin scored the only goal as Harrogate edged past Mansfield and Port Vale against Stevenage ended goalless.