League Two highlights and round-up: Cambridge beaten; Cheltenham move top

Cheltenham moved top of Sky Bet League Two with a 1-0 victory over struggling Southend as Cambridge suffered a surprise home defeat.

Conor Thomas scored the only goal from the penalty spot at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium after Shaun Hobson was adjudged to have fouled Callum Wright in the penalty area in the 52nd minute.

That meant Cheltenham climbed from third in the table into top spot after Alfie Beestin's 78th-minute goal gave Scunthorpe victory at Cambridge.

Forest Green slipped to third after a comprehensive 3-0 loss at Stevenage, where Danny Newton struck twice in seven first-half minutes.

Elliott List ended any hopes of a fightback from the visitors when he extended Stevenage's lead in the 64th minute.

Morecambe and Tranmere edged closer to the automatic promotion places thanks to wins over Crawley and Newport respectively.

Cole Stockton fired Morecambe in front after just five minutes and although Ashley Nadesan soon equalised, Carlos Mendes Gomes restored the home side's lead just before the hour mark.

Gomes then made sure of the points with his second goal of the game from close range in the 89th minute.

At Prenton Park, Liam Feeney's seventh-minute goal was enough for Tranmere to edge a tight encounter with Newport, whose defeat sees them drop out of the play-off places.

Bolton are up to sixth in the table thanks to a sixth successive victory against 10-man Oldham, who contributed significantly to their own downfall.

An own goal from Harry Clarke gifted Bolton the lead and Kyle Jameson was then shown a red card for a late challenge on Nathan Delfouneso before Eoin Doyle made it 2-0 six minutes before the interval.

Salford occupy the last play-off place after Ian Henderson's header in first-half stoppage time was enough to see off Port Vale.

Barrow remain two points from safety after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Harrogate, with Jack Muldoon scoring the winner six minutes from time.

Bradford made it five straight wins courtesy of Danny Rowe's 32nd-minute goal against Mansfield, who finished the game with 10 men after Ollie Clarke was sent off for violent conduct in the closing seconds.

Colchester had to come from a goal down at home to beat Carlisle 2-1, the visitors taking the lead through Jon Mellish on the half hour.

Callum Harriott equalised from the penalty spot after Dean Furman had fouled Frank Nouble in the area midway through the second half and Harriott also grabbed the winner on 74 minutes.

Jobi McAnuff enjoyed a victory in his first game as interim manager of Leyton Orient as Daniel Happe's goal was enough for the win at bottom side Grimsby, while Exeter and Walsall played out a goalless draw.