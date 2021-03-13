League Two highlights and round-up: Cheltenham, Cambridge win

Andy Williams struck at the death as Cheltenham beat play-off chasing Exeter 1-0 to stay top of League Two.

The striker scored in stoppage time to keep Cheltenham one point clear of Cambridge, who produced a storming comeback to win 4-2 at Oldham.

Keith Curle looked like he was easing towards a first win as Oldham boss when Davis Keillor-Dunn's double put his side 2-0 up inside 11 minutes.

But Cambridge responded through Paul Mullin's penalty, which ensured the striker equalled the club's record for goals in a league campaign with his 24th of the season, before Jack Iredale's quick double made it 3-2 before half-time.

Keillor-Dunn wasted the chance to secure a hat-trick and make it 3-3 when his penalty was saved by Callum Burton in the 68th minute.

Cambridge then punished them as Oldham goalkeeper Laurie Walker palmed substitute Luke Hannant's corner into his own net shortly after.

Chris Stokes' 22nd-minute opener was added to by Kane Wilson early in the second half as Forest Green won 2-1 against Harrogate.

Harrogate netted a consolation in the final minute through Jay Williams, while Forest Green then had Elliott Whitehouse sent off.

Newport moved four points behind Rovers after seeing off 10-man Morecambe 3-1 to claim a third straight win.

Matty Dolan's penalty put Newport ahead before Yann Songo'o's screamer levelled things up in the 20th minute.

After Morecambe defender Sam Lavelle was sent off seven minutes before half-time, Newport took advantage as Josh Sheehan and veteran Kevin Ellison struck.

In-form Bolton stretched their unbeaten run to 11 matches after Gethin Jones' 63rd-minute goal sealed a 1-0 win over struggling Port Vale, moving them into sixth.

Carlisle claimed their first win in nine matches with a 3-1 victory over Bradford.

Rhys Bennett opened the scoring before Offrande Zanzala's brace, with Paudie O'Connor pulling a goal back for the visitors.

Leyton Orient and Scunthorpe's winless streaks stretched to three games following a 1-1 draw.

Ryan Loft bundled home the opener for United from close range, but Ousseynou Cisse equalised with his first goal of the season in the 35th minute.

Second-bottom Southend moved within two points of safety after a 0-0 draw with Stevenage, while Crawley sealed a third consecutive win with a 1-0 victory over Mansfield following James Tilley's last-gasp strike.