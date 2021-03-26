Sky Bet League Two Team of the Season so far

In the midst of the international break, WhoScored.com focus their attention on the League Two team of the season so far, with title-chasing duo Cheltenham and Cambridge both represented in the XI.

Goalkeeper: Vaclav Hladky (Salford) - 6.85 rating

Salford have been making headlines off the pitch, having recently replaced Richie Wellens with Gary Bowyer as head coach, but on it, goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky is impressing. The Czech shot stopper features with a rating of 6.85, having made the third-most saves (97) and kept the second-most clean sheets (16) in England's fourth tier this term.

Centre-back: Paudie O'Connor (Bradford) - 7.26 rating

Paudie O'Connor's proactive approach to defending means Bradford sit well clear of the relegation zone, though perhaps too far off the top six to mount a late play-off charge. Nevertheless, the defender ranks fifth for total clearances (186) in League Two this season as he features in the best XI with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.26.

Centre-back: Jordan Tunnicliffe (Crawley) - 7.17 rating

Only Mickey Demetriou (239) has won more aerial duels than Jordan Tunnicliffe (224) of defenders in League Two this season with the latter playing his part to secure a spot at the back. Tunnicliffe is one of two Crawley players in the XI having garnered a WhoScored.com rating of 7.17 in 2020/21.

Centre-back: William Boyle (Cheltenham) - 7.21 rating

Rounding off the defence is Cheltenham centre-back William Boyle with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.21. The Scot has been an aerial threat for the Robins this season having scored four headed goals in 2020/21; only Jamille Matt (five) has bagged more. An average of 50.2 passes per game is also one of the better returns in the division to help Boyle make the XI.

Right midfield: Conor Wilkinson (Leyton Orient) - 7.16 rating

Conor Wilkinson has been a key man for Leyton Orient in League Two this season, having had a direct hand in 10 of their 40 league goals, scoring nine, in 2020/21. Only two players have completed more dribbles than Wilkinson (53) in League Two to help the 26-year-old to a WhoScored.com rating of 7.16.

Central midfield: Antoni Sarcevic (Bolton) - 7.13 rating

A key player in Bolton's promotion push, Antoni Sarcevic has been superb in the Trotters' midfield this season as highlighted in his WhoScored.com rating of 7.13. The 29-year-old has scored six times and laid on an additional three assists in 2020/21 to help secure a spot in the midfield.

Central midfield: Callum Guy (Carlisle) - 7.22

Only David Worrall (10) has registered more assists than Callum Guy (nine) in League Two this season, while only Harrogate's George Thomson (98) has made more key passes than the Carlisle star (67) this term as Guy makes the XI with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.22. The 24-year-old has also displayed his commendable reading of the game on more than one occasion having made 67 interceptions - no player has made more - to land a place in midfield.

Central midfield: Tom Conlon (Port Vale) - 7.14 rating

Tom Conlon has had a direct hand in an impressive 13 league goals for Port Vale this season, scoring six from 69 shots and providing seven assists from 45 key passes to feature alongside Sarcevic and Guy in the middle of the park. The 25-year-old could have had more goals to his name, too, having struck the woodwork five times - no player has hit it more.

Left midfield: Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge) - 7.20 rating

Wes Hoolahan has taken to League Two with ease and is a key figure in Cambridge United's title charge. The experienced Irishman has had a direct hand in 11 league goals this season, scoring five times, as he ranks fourth for key passes (60) and second for successful dribbles (56) in the division to contribute towards his inclusion with a WhoScored.com rating of 7.20.

Striker: James Vaughan (Tranmere) - 7.62 rating

Far and away the best-rated player in League Two this season, James Vaughan has returned a WhoScored.com rating of 7.62 in 2020/21 and won at least three more man-of-the-match awards (11) than any other player. Vaughan ranks 11th for total shots (79) and has scored 18 times, that the second-best return, to help nail down a spot on the frontline.

Striker: Tom Nichols (Crawley) - 7.13 rating

Partnering Vaughan in attack is Crawley's second representative in the XI. Tom Nichols has yielded a WhoScored.com rating of 7.13 in 2020/21 having had a direct hand in 18 league goals this season. That's the fifth-best return, with 11 goals and seven assists ranking 11th and fourth, respectively.