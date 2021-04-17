League Two highlights and round-up: Cambridge go top; Bolton lose

Cambridge moved top of League Two with a 1-0 win at play-off contenders Newport thanks to Declan Drysdale's goal.

Drysdale struck with 11 minutes remaining to move United two points clear of Cheltenham, who lost 1-0 at Crawley on Friday night.

Morecambe boosted their automatic promotion hopes with a 4-3 home win over Oldham as Carlos Mendes Gomes scored twice, while third-placed rivals Bolton suffered a surprise 2-1 loss at bottom side Grimsby.

Morecambe moved to within a point of Bolton as Aaron Wildig and Cole Stockton also found the target. Conor McAleny, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Kyle Jameson scored for the visitors.

Grimsby took a first-minute lead against automatic promotion contenders Bolton as Jay Matete fired into the far corner and dominated large parts of the game.

Ira Jackson netted the Mariners' second four minutes from the end as Wanderers had to settle for a consolation from Shaun Miller deep into stoppage time.

Southend's goalless draw at Exeter leaves them a point above Grimsby.

Forest Green enjoyed a 3-2 home win over Scunthorpe but had to fight hard to earn the three points in their first game since the departure of manager Mark Cooper. Rovers defender Jordan Moore-Taylor made it two goals in as many games as his header gave his side the lead with 20 minutes on the clock.

But defender Harrison McGahey brought the visitors level just before the break and seven minutes into the second half Abo Eisa completed the turn around with Scunthorpe's second. Goals inside the last 20 minutes from Ebou Adams and Chris Stokes secured the win for Forest Green.

Harrogate striker Jack Muldoon scored the opening goal after 22 minutes to send his side on their way to a 2-1 win over Bradford.

Andy Cook levelled matters with 18 minutes to go but Josh McPake struck late on to secure the points for the home side.

Second-half goals from defender Daniel Happe and midfielder Dan Kemp earned Leyton Orient a 2-0 home win over Barrow.

Mansfield boosted their survival hopes as Ryan Sweeney scored the only goal at Stevenage.

Play-off contenders Tranmere were held goalless at home by Salford and Carlisle's game with Port Vale also ended 0-0.