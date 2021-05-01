League Two highlights and round-up: Southend relegated; Bolton miss chance to seal promotion

Southend have been relegated from Sky Bet League Two despite a 2-1 victory at Barrow.

The Shrimpers needed to win and hope either Scunthorpe or Colchester lost to retain hope of avoiding joining bottom side Grimsby in the National League next season.

They played their part as goals from John White and Terrell Egbri saw them hit back to win at Holker Street after Scott Quigley's opener, but results elsewhere meant it was not enough.

It is the first time in the club's history Southend have dropped out of the Football League, with the appointment of Phil Brown as manager having come too late to save them.

Colchester ensured their survival with a 1-0 victory over nine-man Salford that dealt a huge blow to the Ammies' play-off hopes.

Substitute Joshua Bohui scored their winner six minutes after coming off the bench. Salford, who had Di'shon Bernard and Ashley Hunter sent off, slipped from the final play-off position of seventh to ninth but they do still have an outside chance of sneaking back in on the last day.

Scunthorpe could also celebrate staying up after a goalless draw at Bradford.

Bolton, Cheltenham miss chances; play-offs take shape

Third-placed Bolton missed the chance to secure promotion as they slipped to a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at home to play-off chasing Exeter, who climbed to eighth.

Pierce Sweeney headed the Grecians' winner in the last minute, completing a comeback after Randell Williams had cancelled out Gethin Jones' 15th-minute effort.

Fourth-placed Morecambe closed within a point of Bolton with a 2-0 win at Walsall. Yann Songo'o and Cole Stockton claimed their goals.

Leaders Cheltenham are already promoted but missed the chance to clinch the title as they lost 1-0 away to another side in the play-off hunt in Newport. Joss Labadie scored what proved the winner after just four minutes, lifting the Welsh side to fifth and needing only a point to reach the play-offs.

Forest Green climbed into the top seven with a 2-1 home win over Tranmere despite finishing with 10 men. Joshua Davison scored their opener after 50 minutes but Ebou Adams was sent off soon after.

Aaron Collins settled nerves with a penalty nine minutes from time although Kieron Morris scored a late reply for Tranmere, who slipped to sixth.

Goals elsewhere

Elsewhere, sides were largely playing for pride. Bottom side Grimsby claimed a 1-0 win over Port Vale courtesy of a Matt Green effort. Vale had Cristian Montano sent off late on at Blundell Park.

George Lapslie scored twice as Mansfield beat Oldham 4-1. Tyrese Sinclair and Jamie Reid were also on target while Zak Dearnley netted for Latics.

Crawley came from behind three times to draw 3-3 at Stevenage. Jack Powell grabbed their final equaliser in the last minute after Arthur Read looked to have won it eight minutes from time.

Stevenage had earlier led twice through goals from Luke Norris but George Francomb replied to the opener and Terence Vancooten also turned into his own net.

George Tanner scored an injury-time winner as Carlisle snatched a 3-2 success at Leyton Orient. Orient had led twice after strikes from Conor Wilkinson and Daniel Kemp. Jon Mellish and Lewis Alessandra, from the penalty spot, scored the Carlisle equalisers in a game in which both sides also missed spot-kicks.