League Two 2021/22 fixtures and schedule: Sutton, Hartlepool end Football League hiatus

The fixtures for the 2021/22 Sky Bet League Two season have been released, with newly-promoted Sutton and Hartlepool learning their fate.

Sutton United's maiden Football League campaign starts away at last season's League Two play-off semi-finalists Forest Green Rovers on the weekend of August 7.

Dramatic National League play-off final winners Hartlepool's four-season hiatus from the Football League ends when they host Crawley Town on the opening day.

Last season's League Two play-off finalists Newport County start their fresh bid for promotion away at Oldham Athletic, while beaten play-off semi-finalists Tranmere begin their campaign at home to Walsall.

Elsewhere on the opening day, Colchester make the long trip to Carlisle, Bradford head to Exeter, and Salford City host fellow promotion hopefuls Leyton Orient.

All dates and kick-off times are subject to change, with the first set of games live on Sky Sports to be confirmed in due course.

The opening weekend games

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2021/22 League Two season, which kicks off on August 7:

Carlisle United vs Colchester United

Exeter City vs Bradford City

Forest Green Rovers vs Sutton United

Harrogate Town vs Rochdale

Hartlepool United vs Crawley Town

Mansfield Town vs Bristol Rovers

Northampton Town vs Port Vale

Oldham Athletic vs Newport County

Salford City vs Leyton Orient

Scunthorpe United vs Swindon Town

Stevenage vs Barrow

Tranmere Rovers vs Walsall

The Boxing Day games

The clashes lined up for December 26:

Bradford City vs Harrogate Town

Bristol Rovers vs Sutton United

Carlisle United vs Rochdale

Colchester United vs Leyton Orient

Exeter City vs Swindon Town

Mansfield Town vs Hartlepool United

Newport County vs Forest Green Rovers

Northampton Town vs Walsall

Oldham Athletic vs Scunthorpe United

Port Vale vs Salford City

Stevenage vs Crawley Town

Tranmere Rovers vs Barrow

The Final day games

Which of these games will be pivotal on May 7/8, 2022?

Barrow vs Northampton Town

Bradford City vs Carlisle United

Bristol Rovers vs Scunthorpe United

Exeter City vs Port Vale

Harrogate Town vs Sutton United

Hartlepool United vs Colchester United

Leyton Orient vs Tranmere Rovers

Mansfield Town vs Forest Green Rovers

Newport County vs Rochdale

Oldham Athletic vs Crawley Town

Stevenage vs Salford City

Walsall vs Swindon Town

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday, August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Saturday, August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.