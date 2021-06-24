League Two 2021/22 fixtures and schedule: Sutton, Hartlepool end Football League hiatus

The fixtures for the 2021/22 Sky Bet League Two season have been released, with newly-promoted Sutton and Hartlepool learning their fate.
Sutton United's maiden Football League campaign starts away at last season's League Two play-off semi-finalists Forest Green Rovers on the weekend of August 7.
Dramatic National League play-off final winners Hartlepool's four-season hiatus from the Football League ends when they host Crawley Town on the opening day.
Last season's League Two play-off finalists Newport County start their fresh bid for promotion away at Oldham Athletic, while beaten play-off semi-finalists Tranmere begin their campaign at home to Walsall.
Elsewhere on the opening day, Colchester make the long trip to Carlisle, Bradford head to Exeter, and Salford City host fellow promotion hopefuls Leyton Orient.
All dates and kick-off times are subject to change, with the first set of games live on Sky Sports to be confirmed in due course.
The opening weekend games
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2021/22 League Two season, which kicks off on August 7:
Carlisle United vs Colchester United
Exeter City vs Bradford City
Forest Green Rovers vs Sutton United
Harrogate Town vs Rochdale
Hartlepool United vs Crawley Town
Mansfield Town vs Bristol Rovers
Northampton Town vs Port Vale
Oldham Athletic vs Newport County
Salford City vs Leyton Orient
Scunthorpe United vs Swindon Town
Stevenage vs Barrow
Tranmere Rovers vs Walsall
The Boxing Day games
The clashes lined up for December 26:
Bradford City vs Harrogate Town
Bristol Rovers vs Sutton United
Carlisle United vs Rochdale
Colchester United vs Leyton Orient
Exeter City vs Swindon Town
Mansfield Town vs Hartlepool United
Newport County vs Forest Green Rovers
Northampton Town vs Walsall
Oldham Athletic vs Scunthorpe United
Port Vale vs Salford City
Stevenage vs Crawley Town
Tranmere Rovers vs Barrow
The Final day games
Which of these games will be pivotal on May 7/8, 2022?
Barrow vs Northampton Town
Bradford City vs Carlisle United
Bristol Rovers vs Scunthorpe United
Exeter City vs Port Vale
Harrogate Town vs Sutton United
Hartlepool United vs Colchester United
Leyton Orient vs Tranmere Rovers
Mansfield Town vs Forest Green Rovers
Newport County vs Rochdale
Oldham Athletic vs Crawley Town
Stevenage vs Salford City
Walsall vs Swindon Town
Your club's League Two fixture list
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday, August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Saturday, August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.