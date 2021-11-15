Subscribe to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast

Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the all new Sky Sports EFL Podcast from Sky Sports Football.

Listen and subscribe on:

APPLE

CASTBOX

SPOTIFY

YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Latest episode:

Jonathan Oakes is joined by Don Goodman and Lee Hendrie to assess all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

The panel dissects all the most recent news and talking points from the EFL, while we also hear from Blackpool’s Kevin Stewart in Ten To Tackle.

The Championship (from the start) was on a rest week due to the international break, so the panel took some time to reflect on the recent form of West Brom and Sheffield United, and the appointment of Steve Morison at Cardiff until the end of the season.

We also hear from Blackpool's Kevin Stewart (26m36s), who answered our questions in Ten To Tackle.

In League One (31m30s) there was a return to the top for Plymouth, a brilliant win by MK Dons inspired by Max Watters and a battling draw for injury-hit Gillingham at Sheffield Wednesday.

And in League Two (46m36s) the panel look back at the live game between Port Vale and Bradord, James Rowberry's impressive start at the helm of Newport, and Stevenage's decision to sack Alex Revell.

All that and much more!

And don't forget to subscribe to the Transfer Talk podcast, the Gary Neville podcast, the Sunday Supplement and the Scottish Football Podcast