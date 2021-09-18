League Two highlights and round-up: Forest Green extend lead

Forest Green extended their lead at the top of the League Two table with a 4-0 victory at Stevenage.

Goals from Kane Wilson, Matt Stevens, Jamille Matt and Jake Young did the damage as Rovers ran riot at the Lamex Stadium in what has been their best-ever start to a league campaign.

It was a comprehensive victory for Rob Edwards' impressive visitors as they deservedly claimed their sixth win in eight league outings so far to open up a four-point gap at the top.

Defeat for Borough means they have now not won in eight matches in all competitions, with this heavy defeat their fourth in the league this season.

Leyton Orient are up to second place after they won 3-1 at Bristol Rovers. All the O's goals came in the first half as Theo Archibald struck between headed goals from Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan. Brett Pitman scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot in injury time.

The only team below the Pirates in the table is Oldham, who drew 0-0 with Hartlepool.

Harrogate dropped to third spot after losing their unbeaten start to the season at Port Vale. David Worrall put the hosts ahead before Town's task was made more difficult by Jack Diamond's red card on the stroke of half-time. James Wilson scored early in the second half to seal a 2-0 win for Vale.

Rochdale missed the chance to move into the play-off places as they drew 1-1 at Mansfield. Danny Cashman gave Dale the lead but Danny Johnson equalised to end a four-match losing run in the league for the Stags.

Exeter recorded back-to-back victories for the first time this season as Ben Goodliffe's own goal and a Sam Nombe effort saw City win 2-0 against Sutton and climb up to fifth spot.

Tranmere made it successive home wins with a 2-0 victory against Salford as both sides finished the match with 10 men. Kieron Morris put Rovers ahead from the penalty spot before Ibou Touray was sent off for the visitors.

Jay Spearing's red card saw things levelled up numerically just before half-time but Rovers extended their lead early in the second half through Elliott Nevitt's header.

Jack Payne's 22nd-minute strike saw Crawley win away for the first time this season as they notched a 1-0 success at Colchester.

Scunthorpe squandered a two-goal lead and had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Carlisle. Aaron Jarvis and Manny Onariase scored for the Iron in the first half before Jordan Gibson's late reply and Brennan Dickenson's injury-time header rescued the hosts.

James Clarke scored against his former club to give Newport a late 2-1 win against Walsall. Mickey Demetriou put County in front and Matt Dolan had the chance to double the lead just before half-time but saw his penalty saved by Carl Rushworth.

There was still time in the first half for Tyrese Shade to equalise and it looked like his goal would earn the Saddlers a point, before their former defender Clarke headed the winner for Newport with three minutes remaining.

The early kick-off saw Northampton and Swindon draw 1-1 at Sixfields. Tyreece Simpson put the Robins ahead but Fraser Horsfall levelled up the score after 83 minutes.

It was also 1-1 at Valley Parade where Charles Vernam netted Bradford's equaliser against Barrow, who had led through Josh Kay's first-half effort.