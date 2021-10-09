League Two highlights and round-up: Harrogate hit six; Swindon climb to third

Harrogate scored five first-half goals as they romped to a 6-1 victory against Scunthorpe to move second in Sky Bet League Two.

Town made a flying start as Ryan Fallowfield's header came back off the crossbar and the ball fell kindly for Jack Muldoon to fire home in the eighth minute.

They doubled their advantage through Alex Pattison's fine finish from Muldoon's defence-splitting pass.

The rampant home side added a third shortly afterwards through Jack Diamond and it was four on the half-hour as Diamond broke quickly and played the ball across for Pattison to sweep home.

Muldoon's second goal of the game made it 5-0 in the second minute of first-half stoppage time and after Harry Davis scored a consolation for Scunthorpe, Lewis Thompson was sent off for a second bookable offence as he conceded a penalty.

Danilo Orsi converted from the spot to complete a thumping victory.

Swindon beat league leaders Forest Green 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Harry McKirdy and Tyreece Simpson.

The Robins, who were missing five players on international duty, opened the scoring after 55 minutes when McKirdy volleyed in from a Ben Gladwin cross and it was 2-0 with nine minutes to go when a through ball from McKirdy was

converted by Ipswich loanee Simpson.

Swindon goalkeeper Lewis Ward fouled Josh March to concede a stoppage-time penalty but made amends as he saved March's spot-kick.

Sutton edged a seven-goal thriller against Port Vale.

Nathan Smith headed in the opener for the Valiants from Jamie Proctor's pinpoint cross and it was 2-0 when he found the bottom corner with a smart finish.

Sutton were back in it after 36 minutes when Rob Milsom's strike from just outside the area deflected in and it was all square in the 69th minute when Ben Garrity headed into his own net.

Vale were back in front after 78 minutes when Tom Conlon drilled a shot into the bottom corner, but Sutton refused to give up and levelled once again through Will Randall's header before snatching the points with a scrappy winner in

stoppage time from Coby Rowe.

Barrow and Leyton Orient played out a 1-1 draw as Robbie Gotts' opener for the home side was cancelled out by Omar Beckles' close-range finish.

Walsall left it late to sink Salford 2-1 as Conor Wilkinson grabbed the winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

A superb solo effort from Kieran Phillips had put the Saddlers ahead after just 29 seconds but Salford equalised through Ashley Eastham's header from a corner.

Bristol Rovers eased the pressure on boss Joey Barton with a 3-0 win over Carlisle, with Antony Evans, Sam Nicholson and Harvey Saunders scoring, while Hartlepool came from behind to beat Northampton 2-1.

Sam Hoskins volleyed in the opener, but David Ferguson's quick response and a neat volley from Luke Molyneux secured the points in the 83rd minute.

Kwesi Appiah's fourth goal of the season earned Crawley a 1-0 win at Rochdale, while Elliott List scored twice to earn Stevenage a point in a 2-2 draw against Exeter.

Sam Nombe and Matt Jay had twice given the Grecians the lead.

George Maris sustained a head injury which delayed Mansfield's clash with Oldham for 14 minutes and neither side could find a goal as it ended in stalemate, while Newport and Bradford was also goalless.