EFL goals and round-up: Wigan relegated; Ipswich, Plymouth promoted

Wigan were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship after they could only manage a 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Reading.

The visitors had given themselves a glimmer of hope of avoiding the drop when defender Charlie Hughes headed home from close range nine minutes from the end.

But Reading - still favourites to accompany Wigan into League One - levelled in the third minute of stoppage time through Yakou Meite.

Josh Eccles scored his first career goal as Coventry strengthened their grip on a play-off place in the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 victory over Birmingham.

Top scorer Viktor Gyokeres was also on the scoresheet from the penalty spot for Mark Robins' men, who took their points tally for the season to 69, three ahead of seventh-placed Sunderland with one game remaining.

Patrick Roberts scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Sunderland mounted a brilliant late fightback to draw 2-2 with Watford and keep their play-off hopes alive.

Preston and Swansea saw their play-off hopes ended. Preston were beaten 4-1 by promoted Sheffield United. Swansea drew 1-1 at Hull.

QPR secured their Championship status with a 1-0 win at Stoke. Champions Burnley won 2-1 at Bristol City.

West Brom face Norwich in the tea-time kick-off.

Sky Bet League One

Plymouth and Ipswich were both celebrating promotion to the Sky Bet Championship after victories on Saturday.

Steven Schumacher's goal was enough for leaders Plymouth to edge out Burton 1-0, while Ipswich confirmed their own rise with a more emphatic 6-0 rout of Exeter.

Five of the goals came in a 25-minute spell in the first half as Conor Chaplin scored twice, with Massimo Lungo, George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead also finding the net between his two strikes. Wes Burns added the sixth early in the second half.

With only one point between the top two, the title race will go down to the final day.

Bolton made sure of a play-off place with a 2-0 win over 10-man Fleetwood, secured via a Promise Omochere own goal and a Kyle Dempsey strike, as seventh-placed Peterborough were held to a 0-0 draw by Bristol Rovers.

Sixth-placed Derby failed to take full advantage as they drew 1-1 with Portsmouth, leaving them two points clear going into the final day.

Third-placed Sheffield Wednesday swept aside Shrewsbury 3-0 but fourth-placed Barnsley had to come from 4-1 down in the last 20 minutes to earn a 4-4 draw at MK Dons, with Max Watters scoring twice in the comeback.

The late collapse meant the Dons blew a chance to secure their League One status on the day, but Port Vale are now safe despite going down 3-2 away to Charlton.

Oxford are effectively safe after a 3-0 win away to relegated Forest Green moved them three points clear of 21st-placed Morecambe while boasting a vastly superior goal difference.

Morecambe are still alive after coming from 2-0 down to beat Lincoln 3-2, with Cole Stockton grabbing the winner - his second of the afternoon - four minutes from time. The win puts them level on points with the Dons, albeit with a significantly worse goal difference.

Cambridge are a point further back in 22nd after Harrison Dunk got the winner in a 2-1 victory over Accrington Stanley, who are now effectively down, three points from safety with a dismal goal difference to boot going into the final day.

Cheltenham beat Wycombe 3-0.

Sky Bet League Two

In League Two, Stevenage secured promotion as goals from Luther James-Wildin - his first in two years - and Jamie Reid earned a 2-0 win over Grimsby.

That win lifted them to second as Northampton blew their chance of securing promotion as Romoney Crichlow's stoppage-time strike earned a 2-1 win for play-off-chasing Bradford at Sixfields.

The Cobblers go into the final day two points clear of fourth-placed Stockport, who won 3-0 at the home of champions Leyton Orient to keep hopes of automatic promotion alive.

Salford all but secured a play-off place with a 3-2 win away to promotion rivals Carlisle, moving them three points clear of Mansfield, who lost 2-1 at home to Harrogate, a side they have still never beaten after seven attempts.

Crawley secured their League Two survival with a goalless draw at home to Walsall, a result which relegates Hartlepool despite their 3-1 home win over Barrow, who ended the match with eight men as Harrison Neal and Patrick Brough both saw red, with Josh Gordon hobbling off.

Relegated Rochdale lifted spirits with a 4-1 win over 10-man Sutton in their final home game, while Sam Taylor's first professional goal earned Tranmere a point in a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Late goals from Conor Thomas and Joel Tabiner earned Crewe a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Swindon, Doncaster beat Colchester 1-0 for a first win in 10, while Omar Bogle's 15th goal of the season earned Newport a 2-1 win at Gillingham.