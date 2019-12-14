Walsall 1-1 Macclesfield: Wes McDonald denies Silkmen

Crisis club Macclesfield were forced to settle for a fourth successive League Two draw as their first game in two weeks ended 1-1 against Walsall.

Wes McDonald's late equaliser earned the Saddlers a point after Miles Welch-Hayes had put the visitors ahead early on.

Town, who did not fulfil their fixture against Crewe last weekend after the players refused to play due to unpaid wages, had on-loan Wigan goalkeeper Owen Evans to thank as he made three excellent late saves to deny Walsall a winner.

Macclesfield led after eight minutes as wing-back Welch-Hayes drilled his first professional goal into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Evans' heroics then began with a fingertip stop to prevent Mat Sadler prodding home Danny Guthrie's free-kick.

Town twice came close to doubling their lead early in the second half, Arthur Gnahoua firing over Emmanuel Osadebe's pass before James Harris' deflected 30-yard rocket clipped the bar.

Silkmen defender Corey O'Keeffe cleared Josh Gordon's close-range effort off the line but Walsall levelled after 74 minutes when McDonald curled home Cameron Pring's pull-back.

Evans then made three crucial saves, superbly thwarting Gordon's half-volley and preventing an own goal from Fiacre Kelleher before denying a clean-through Elijah Adebayo.