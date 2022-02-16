Swindon Town fan, aged 6, whose mum 'can't afford food' gives 26p to favourite player Harry McKirdy

Swindon Town fan Joe, aged six, writes heartwarming letter to his favourite club: "Mummy doesn't have any money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at school."

Wednesday 16 February 2022 09:19, UK

The letter six-year-old Joe wrote to Swindon Town
Image: The letter six-year-old Joe wrote to Swindon Town

Swindon Town are on the search for a six-year-old fan who wrote to the club saying his mum has "no money for food" - and still donated 26p to his favourite player.

The club put out the request on Twitter to track down the writer of the letter, who referred to himself only as Joe and gave his age as six-and-a-half years old, but left no return address.

In his letter, he wrote: "Mummy doesn't have any money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at school.

"I like Swindon Town, I will come one day."

Attached to his hand-written correspondence, he attached a 20p, a 5p and a 1p to donate to forward Harry McKirdy, who joined the club last summer and scored their only goal in an FA Cup defeat to Manchester City last month.

The note has gone viral since it was shared by Swindon on their official Twitter account on Tuesday evening, where the club said they "would love to get in touch with Joe", with numerous offers of financial support for Joe's family and a JustGiving page, which has already hit its £1,000 target, established.

