Michael Appleton: Lincoln manager to take short break after surgery to remove cancerous tumour

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton is to take a short break to recover from surgery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Appleton, who will step back from his duties for around 10 days, will have a cancerous tumour removed on Wednesday.

"There are some quite scary words in that sentence, but this is quite a routine operation and the indications are that I should be back up and on my feet in no time," the 45-year-old said in an open letter.

As a result, the former Oxford and Portsmouth boss will miss some of Lincoln's pre-season games.

Appleton added: "I'm not the sort of person who goes into much detail about these things, but I wanted to make sure you were all aware so you knew why I have to sit out a few games."

Imps chief executive Liam Scully said: "It goes without saying that the most important thing is Michael's health, and we'll provide whatever support we can. Football is our secondary concern at times like this.

"He will want to be back as soon as possible but I wish to be clear that he will be given as much time off as he needs and we absolutely do not want to see him back until he is ready."

Appleton said the club's plans for the new season are on track as they prepare for the club's opening game of the League One campaign at Gillingham on August 7.

"I will remain in close contact with Liam Scully and Jez George (head of football), and I'm looking forward to a bit of remote working to see what the fuss is all about!" he said.