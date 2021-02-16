Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has returned home after 33 days in hospital - including a spell in intensive care - for treatment for coronavirus.

After testing positive on January 1, Cotterill went through a 10-day self-isolation period in Shrewsbury before returning home to Bristol.

He then became very ill and had to be admitted to Bristol Royal Infirmary Hospital, where he has been for more than a month.

Cotterill will now will go through a period of rehabilitation and continue working remotely with his coaching staff and players before returning full-time to the club's Sundorne training ground.

A club statement said: "Steve would like to thank Dr Katrina Curtis for her excellent medical diagnosis and the nurses on A800 ward that took care of him during his stay.

"Finally, Steve would also like to thank everybody for the overwhelming messages of love and support that have come from inside and outside of football - he will endeavour to get back to those people now he is feeling well enough."