Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill back in hospital after suffering Covid-pneumonia

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill tested positive for coronavirus on January 1 and spent time in intensive care before leaving hospital last month; Cotterill, 56, had since been through a period of rehabilitation and remote working with his coaching staff and players

Monday 1 March 2021 13:43, UK

Image: Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill is back in hospital, having previously spent time in intensive care for coronavirus treatment

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has been re-admitted to hospital after suffering from Covid-pneumonia.

The 56-year-old spent 33 days receiving hospital treatment for coronavirus - including a spell in intensive care - after testing positive in January this year.

Cotterill left hospital on February 16 and had been through a period of rehabilitation and remote working with his coaching staff and players.

A club statement on Monday read: "Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disappointed to report Steve Cotterill has been re-admitted to the hospital.

"Following extensive treatment for Covid-19, Steve returned home from the hospital on February 16th. However, Town's Manager has returned to the hospital over the weekend as he is suffering from Covid-pneumonia.

"The Club wishes Steve all the best in his recovery and will not be making any further comments at this time."

Cotterill's assistant, Aaron Wilbraham, added: "For somebody who has never missed a day's work in his life, this will hit the manager really hard.

"He's one of the strongest and toughest people I know, and I know he'll get through this Covid-pneumonia."

