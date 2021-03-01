Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill back in hospital after suffering Covid-pneumonia

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill tested positive for coronavirus on January 1 and spent time in intensive care before leaving hospital last month; Cotterill, 56, had since been through a period of rehabilitation and remote working with his coaching staff and players

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill is back in hospital, having previously spent time in intensive care for coronavirus treatment

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has been re-admitted to hospital after suffering from Covid-pneumonia.

The 56-year-old spent 33 days receiving hospital treatment for coronavirus - including a spell in intensive care - after testing positive in January this year.

Cotterill left hospital on February 16 and had been through a period of rehabilitation and remote working with his coaching staff and players.

A club statement on Monday read: "Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disappointed to report Steve Cotterill has been re-admitted to the hospital.

"Following extensive treatment for Covid-19, Steve returned home from the hospital on February 16th. However, Town's Manager has returned to the hospital over the weekend as he is suffering from Covid-pneumonia.

"The Club wishes Steve all the best in his recovery and will not be making any further comments at this time."

Cotterill's assistant, Aaron Wilbraham, added: "For somebody who has never missed a day's work in his life, this will hit the manager really hard.

"He's one of the strongest and toughest people I know, and I know he'll get through this Covid-pneumonia."