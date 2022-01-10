Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show a group of Town fans singing a song about the 1989 Hillsborough disaster which caused deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters; Shrewsbury are investigating to identify the individuals; Liverpool beat Shrewsbury 4-1 in Sunday's FA Cup game

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury: Group of Shrews fans condemned after reports of 'vile' chants about Hillsborough disaster

Shrewsbury Town have condemned a small number of their fans for allegedly singing "vile and offensive" chants in Liverpool on Sunday.

Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show a group of Town fans singing a song about the 1989 Hillsborough disaster which caused the deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters.

Shrewsbury, who were beaten 4-1 in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield, are investigating to help police identify the individuals involved.

The League One club said in a statement: "Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disgusted and appalled to see and hear the reports on social media about the vile and offensive chanting and behaviour of a very small minority of our 'supporters' yesterday.

"These people do not represent our club in any way shape or form and we are liaising with West Mercia Police to try and identify those responsible who will in turn liaise with Merseyside Police.

"If any supporters have any information that might assist us in identifying those responsible, they can contact the club confidentially and we will use the information as part of our investigations with the police authorities."

'Ban them for life'

Shrewsbury goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne was appalled by the alleged chanting and has called for action to be taken against those involved.

In a post on social media, responding to the video circulating, Burgoyne wrote: "As for these Shrewsbury fans!

"Should be ashamed of yourselves. Liverpool showed nothing but respect today. Shocking absolutely shocking! Out them and ban them for life!"