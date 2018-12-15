Robbie Fowler tells Soccer AM he is interested in Bristol Rovers job

1:41 Robbie Fowler revealed on Soccer AM he was interested in the vacant Bristol Rovers job Robbie Fowler revealed on Soccer AM he was interested in the vacant Bristol Rovers job

Robbie Fowler has revealed on Soccer AM he is interested in the vacant Bristol Rovers manager job.

The former Liverpool forward retired in 2012, and was player-manager at Muangthong United in Thailand, but despite applying for several jobs since, Fowler says he has not received any calls back.

After Darrell Clarke left Bristol Rovers in the week, Fowler told Soccer AM he would be keen to talk to the League One club about the job.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

"I've thrown in a few [CVs] over the years, still waiting for a call! Bristol Rovers has obviously come up; would I be interested? Of course I would! I went over to Thailand and loved being a manager. People in this country think I'm inexperienced but I've done it before.

Fowler scored 183 goals for Liverpool and retired in 2012

"I came home, did all my badges, I'm properly, properly qualified, so I think it's just a case of watch this space."

Asked if he had received any call-backs for job applications in previous years, Fowler said: "No, none whatsoever. I think it goes down to inexperience.

"What I've had back is: 'You've got money, so why do you need to do it?' I love the game, so it's not all about that."

Darrell Clarke left Bristol Rovers in the week after a successful four-year stint

Fowler also has an assistant manager in mind if he was given a managerial job - 44-year-old former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Tony Grant.

"My No 2, there's a lad I played with years ago, and who I did my badges with, a lad called Tony Grant who played for Everton and Man City, and was first-team coach at Blackburn. I think he's absolutely class."