Shaq Forde: Bristol Rovers 'infuriated' by racist abuse directed at forward following match against Reading

Bristol Rovers are "infuriated" by racist abuse directed at forward Shaq Forde following Saturday's Sky Bet League One match against Reading.

Forde was targeted on Instagram after being sent off in the second half of his team's 1-0 defeat at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

According to Rovers, the message, which was highlighted by 20-year-old Forde and some of his team-mates, contained "abusive and racist language".

The club, who intend to assist a police investigation into the matter, said they are "sick and tired of racist behaviour blighting sport".

Sky Sports News has contacted Thames Valley Police and Meta, Instagram's parent company, for comment.

"Shaq is not the only Bristol Rovers player to receive racial abuse, with an incident under investigation only last week," read a statement on the club website.

"Even more sickening is that some of these messages come from individuals claiming to be Bristol Rovers supporters. Each time, the club has sought to act in the appropriate manner."

Forde was dismissed for a second bookable offence in the 55th minute after kicking the ball away.

Rovers said the "same old methods of 'combating' racism" - the "carefully-crafted press releases and saturated social media posts" - are "not working".

"Enough Is Enough," continued the statement.

"Our supporters - our real supporters - are sick and tired of being in any way associated with those 'fans' who comfortably send such abhorrent messages. We will not tolerate it.

"To the person who sent Shaq this racist message, and to any person who claims to be a Gashead and engages in similarly deplorable behaviour, we simply say this: You are not a Bristol Rovers fan. You are not welcome at the Memorial Stadium. We do not want your support."

Reading also expressed support for Forde and condemned the abuse.

"We will work alongside Saturday's visitors to ensure the perpetrator is identified and evidence is provided to the relevant authorities," read a club statement.

"No individual, whether on or off the pitch, should be subjected to such abuse. We stand by you, Shaq."