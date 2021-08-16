Jonson Clarke-Harris: FA charges Peterborough striker for social media posts allegedly referencing sexual orientation

"It is further alleged that these breaches of FA Rule E3.1 also constitute an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as they included reference to sexual orientation," the FA said; Peterborough's Clarke-Harris has until August 25 to respond

Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris has until August 25 to respond to the FA's charges

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been charged with misconduct by the FA for six breaches relating to social media comments.

It is alleged the comments, posted between October 2012 and March 2013, included reference to sexual orientation.

The FA confirmed Clarke-Harris has until August 25 to provide a response, with the posts allegedly breaching FA Rule E3.

"Peterborough United FC's Jonson Clarke-Harris has been charged with misconduct for six breaches of FA Rule E3 in relation to social media comments posted between 27 October 2012 and 6 March 2013," the FA said in a statement on Monday.

"It is alleged that these posts were insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

"It is further alleged that these breaches of FA Rule E3.1 also constitute an 'aggravated breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as they included reference to sexual orientation.

"Jonson Clarke-Harris has until Wednesday 25 August 2021 to provide a response."