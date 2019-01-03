Rory Holden completes loan switch to Rochdale from Bristol City

Rory Holden (pictured for Derry City) has completed a loan move to Rochdale from Bristol City

Bristol City's Rory Holden has completed a loan move to Sky Bet League One side Rochdale until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has made the switch in order to attain more playing time.

Holden featured for Barrow earlier in the current campaign, making five appearances for the club.

The Northern Irish youngster signed for Bristol City in 2017 from Derry City, where he came through the youth set-up.

"I've been here for a few weeks training with the boys and there are definitely positive vibes coming from training sessions," Holden said.

"I'm here to give my all, and do the best I can for the club and the team."