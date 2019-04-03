Rochdale appoint Brian Barry-Murphy as their new manager

Rochdale appoint former player Brian Barry-Murphy as their new manager

Rochdale have appointed Brian Barry-Murphy as their new manager on a two-year contract.

Former player Barry-Murphy has taken charge of first-team affairs since the departure of Keith Hill and Chris Beech last month.

Rochdale have won two games and drawn two under the 40-year-old, who joined the club as a player in 2010, and has been part of the coaching staff since the 2013/14 season.

Dale chairman Andrew Kilpatrick said: "Brian Barry-Murphy is, without doubt, the right person to take Rochdale forward.

"He is young, hungry for success and extremely talented. Brian is held in the highest regard by everyone at RAFC and in the wider football business.

"As a club, we have been overwhelmed by the number of calls that we have received from people within the industry who have had nothing but the highest praise for him.

"As has been apparent from his four games in temporary charge, the squad are fully behind Brian and this has been fully reflected in their commitment and performance on the pitch.

"This appointment is singularly well-merited and, we hope, ushers in a new and exciting chapter for Rochdale AFC.

"We have seven vital games remaining this season. I hope that everyone will get behind Brian and the team, giving them our full support for the rest of the campaign and beyond."