Brian Barry-Murphy: Rochdale release manager at his request following relegation to League Two

Rochdale say board was approached by manager Brian Barry-Murphy's representative requesting for Irishman to be released from his contract, which was extended until June 2022 in March; Dale were relegated to League Two in May

Wednesday 30 June 2021 22:31, UK

Image: Brian Barry-Murphy initially took charge of Rochdale on a caretaker basis in 2019

Rochdale have "reluctantly" released manager Brian Barry-Murphy from his contract at his request, following their relegation to League Two.

The former Dale player has been in charge since 2019 after initially being appointed on a caretaker basis.

Lee Riley and Jim McNulty will now take temporary charge of the first team until a permanent successor is found.

Rochdale said that Barry-Murphy, 42, was released from his contract, which was extended until June 2022 in March, after the board was approached by the Irishman's representative.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Brian for his service to the club over the last 11 years, in his roles as player, coach and manager," a club statement said.

Trending

"We wish him every success in the future."

Also See:

Rochdale had played in the third tier since 2013-14, but Barry-Murphy was unable to maintain the club's League One status last season for the third time in his tenure.

Super 6 Extra: England vs Ukraine

Super 6 Extra: England vs Ukraine

Predict what unfolds when England meet Ukraine to win £5,000 for free. Entries by 8pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports